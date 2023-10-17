 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaredgoffinterview_231017.jpg
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaredgoffinterview_231017.jpg
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters

October 17, 2023 01:54 PM
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski reveal their top 10 fantasy baseball starting pitchers for 2024 and discuss the order in which they should be ranked.