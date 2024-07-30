 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tyleik Williams (Manassas, Virginia/ Unity Reed H.S.), the Ohio State University commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
10 All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
allar.jpg
12 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

Top Clips

nbc_roto_steelersqb1_240730.jpg
Who will be Steelers QB1: Wilson or Fields?
nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tyleik Williams (Manassas, Virginia/ Unity Reed H.S.), the Ohio State University commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
10 All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
allar.jpg
12 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

Top Clips

nbc_roto_steelersqb1_240730.jpg
Who will be Steelers QB1: Wilson or Fields?
nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Elliott's fantasy outlook in 2024

July 30, 2024 05:51 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak give their differing takes on what Ezekiel Elliott's fantasy value will be.