 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

satou.jpg
Sabally scores 27, Thomas adds 20 to help new-look Mercury beat Storm 81-59
ohtani.jpg
Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated
pablo_lopez.jpg
López, Jeffers help Twins beat Brewers 7-0 for third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evesoupostgame_250518.jpg
Everton give ‘special’ send-off to Goodison Park
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250518.jpg
Ndiaye doubles Everton’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250518.jpg
Ndiaye blasts Everton in front of Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

satou.jpg
Sabally scores 27, Thomas adds 20 to help new-look Mercury beat Storm 81-59
ohtani.jpg
Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated
pablo_lopez.jpg
López, Jeffers help Twins beat Brewers 7-0 for third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evesoupostgame_250518.jpg
Everton give ‘special’ send-off to Goodison Park
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250518.jpg
Ndiaye doubles Everton’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250518.jpg
Ndiaye blasts Everton in front of Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes

May 17, 2025 06:02 PM
Junior Alvarado guides Claude McGaughey III trainee Fort Washington down the final stretch to a victory in the Dinner Party Stakes.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_evesoupostgame_250518.jpg
02:01
Everton give ‘special’ send-off to Goodison Park
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250518.jpg
01:47
Ndiaye doubles Everton’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250518.jpg
01:34
Ndiaye blasts Everton in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250518.jpg
51
Klein discusses his passion for Everton
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_pgard3_250517.jpg
08:41
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250517.jpg
02:20
Watch Collmus call Journalism’s Preakness win
nbc_horse_preaknesstrophy_250517.jpg
05:17
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation
overhead_preakness.jpg
01:29
Overhead view of Journalism’s Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_mccarthyintv_250517.jpg
01:08
McCarthy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Journalism
2025preaknessfullrace.jpg
07:05
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornackihit5_250517.jpg
02:39
How do losing Derby favorites fare at Preakness?
nbc_horse_kornackihit4_250517.jpg
02:02
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
nbc_horse_stronach_250517.jpg
01:28
Stronach on Pimlico: ‘Change is good’
nbc_horse_kornackihit3_250517.jpg
02:15
Kornacki shares wildest Preakness Stakes moments
nbc_horse_jameswmurphy_250517.jpg
03:03
Reagan’s Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes
nbc_horse_deskreax_250517.jpg
02:28
Moss: Triple Crown system needs change
nbc_horse_koranckihit2_250517.jpg
02:03
Kornacki dives into Preakness’ history of opt outs
oly_atm150_atlantacitygames_ferdinandomanyala_250517.jpg
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
nbc_horse_sirbartonstakes_250517.jpg
03:01
Crudo leaves no doubt in the Sir Barton Stakes
oly_atw100_atlantacitygames_cambreasturgis_250517.jpg
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_horse_hightea1_250517.jpg
47
Preakness High Tea from the InField with Nick Luck
nbc_horse_koranckihit_250517.jpg
02:07
Kornacki examines the kings of Baltimore
trackhighlightvideorace.jpg
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta