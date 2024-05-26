Skip navigation
Watch Now
Wawrinka downs Murray in straight sets
May 26, 2024 06:01 PM
Stan Wawrinka defeated Andy Murray in the first round of the 2024 French Open in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 at Roland-Garros.
Close Ad