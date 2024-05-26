 Skip navigation
107th Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogacar wins Giro d’Italia by historic margin, now eyes rare Tour de France double
2024 French Open - Day 1
Naomi Osaka starts French Open with first match win at Roland Garros in three years
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: What Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler and field earned

Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Herta crashes on Lap 86 of 2024 Indy 500
Osaka outlasts Bronzetti in first round

Wawrinka downs Murray in straight sets

May 26, 2024 06:01 PM
Stan Wawrinka defeated Andy Murray in the first round of the 2024 French Open in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 at Roland-Garros.