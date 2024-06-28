 Skip navigation
Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of five-way lead in Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_rocketmortagerd2hl_240628.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of five-way lead in Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_rocketmortagerd2hl_240628.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship

Watch Now

Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage

June 28, 2024 07:23 PM
Akshay Bhatia discusses his Round 2 showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why Detroit Golf Club is a "fun" course to play.
nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
3:56
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
1:26
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
nbc_golf_gc_italianopenrd1hl_240627.jpg
1:29
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
2:45
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
3:25
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
4:55
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gcsethwaugh_240626.jpg
12:55
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gc_ernieelspresser_240625.jpg
2:42
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
nbc_golf_gc_amyyangintv_240623.jpg
7:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
