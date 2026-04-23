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Gilgeous-Alexander, Wemby lead Mannix's MVP picks

April 23, 2026 08:22 AM
Chris Mannix unpacks his picks for NBA 2026 MVP, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown.

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