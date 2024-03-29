 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club
Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Two
Finau ties career low with 62 in bid for back-to-back Houston titles
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
How to watch Easter Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond: Start time, forecast

Is this a 'resurgent' Finau at the Houston Open?

March 29, 2024 03:38 PM
Golf Central reflects on Tony Finau's performance headed into Round 2 of the 2024 Houston Open, what's been missing from him in the last year and more.
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
nbc_gc_bhatiasvenssontostimoorehighlights_240328.jpg
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
nbc_gc_malnatizalatorishighlights_240328__780441.jpg
2:15
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
nbc_gc_schefflerdiscussion_240328.jpg
5:05
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
nbc_gc_schefflerhighlights_240328.jpg
3:28
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
4:20
Scheffler close to ‘unbeatable’ if he putts well
nbc_golf_gcwaltershirleywanginterview_240325.jpg
9:57
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
