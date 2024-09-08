 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jannik Sinner sweeps Taylor Fritz to win U.S. Open, extend U.S. men’s drought
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions: TV, Live stream, kick off time for Sunday Night Football game
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, Scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jhncrash_240908.jpg
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
nbc_nfl_miahillpresser_240908.jpg
Hill addresses detainment by Miami-Dade Police
nbc_nfl_bufallenpresser_240908.jpg
Allen remained confident in second-half surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jannik Sinner sweeps Taylor Fritz to win U.S. Open, extend U.S. men’s drought
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions: TV, Live stream, kick off time for Sunday Night Football game
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, Scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jhncrash_240908.jpg
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
nbc_nfl_miahillpresser_240908.jpg
Hill addresses detainment by Miami-Dade Police
nbc_nfl_bufallenpresser_240908.jpg
Allen remained confident in second-half surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round

September 8, 2024 03:55 PM
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final day of action in the 2024 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_champstourhl_240907.jpg
3:11
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jordansmithsegment_240907.jpg
1:45
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
Now Playing
nbc_gc_dpwthls_240907.jpg
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ascensionhlv2_240906.jpg
4:23
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wallancesound_240906.jpg
4:58
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
4:27
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegahighlights_240905.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wheatcroftint_240905.jpg
11:02
Wheatcroft details mental health, addiction fights
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrory_240905.jpg
3:46
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
Now Playing