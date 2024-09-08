Watch Now
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final day of action in the 2024 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Up Next
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
The Golf Central crew react to Jordan Smith's comments on Twitter/X where he expressed 'legit gripes' with how officials handled the weather during Round 3 of the 2024 Omega European Masters.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Check out the best shots and top moments from the third day of action in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
Justin Leonard and the Golf Central crew explain why playing in the Presidents Cup will benefit Keegan Bradley when he serves as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA.
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
The Golf Central crew react to Matt Wallace speaking of his improved confidence following the second round of the 2024 Omega European Masters and how he's got his eyes on the upcoming Ryder Cup.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Check out the best shots and top moments from the second day of action in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Take a look at Round 1 highlights from the Omega European Masters, where Alex Fitzpatrick and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia share the early lead at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.
Wheatcroft details mental health, addiction fights
Wheatcroft details mental health, addiction fights
Former PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour golfer Steve Wheatcroft joined Golf Central to explain how his status as a professional athlete affected his struggles with mental health and addiction issues.