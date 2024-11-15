Watch Now
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
Watch highlights from the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, where Antoine Rozner and Tyrrell Hatton have stood out with impressive shots through the first two days of play.
Up Next
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship
The Golf Central crew discusses the DP World Tour players that are projected to earn their PGA Tour cards in 2024, explaining why the DP World Tour Championship is a great opportunity.
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
The Golf Central crew spotlights Rory McIlroy's Round 2 performance at the DPWT Championship and hears from the Northern Irish golfer after his round.
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
Check out highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the DP World Tour Championship and the Golf Central crew's breakdown on his progress.
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
The Athletic's Gabby Herzig joins Golf Central to give her career major predictions on some of the top golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Analyst Rex Hoggard joins Golf Channel to discuss the future of the PGA Tour Champions, highlighting private equity as a potential source of funding and Tiger Woods as a potential big-name draw.
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
Waring secures 'career-changing' win in Abu Dhabi
Golf Central looks back at highlights from the final round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before hearing from Paul Waring after his massive victory.
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
The Golf Channel crew present some highlights from Round 3 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before analyzing Paul Waring's press conference comments and diving into Rory McIlroy's lackluster performance.