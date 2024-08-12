 Skip navigation
Top News

SEC Football Media Days
Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
nbc_roto_galazybrains_240812.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SEC Football Media Days
Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
nbc_roto_galazybrains_240812.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines

Watch Now

Inside Rai's, Greyserman's Wyndham performances

August 12, 2024 01:36 PM
Take a look at some of the insights from Aaron Rai's win and Max Greyserman's runner-up finish at the Wyndham Championship, provided by Penske.
nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
3:00
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
golf_gc_kucharint_240811__670167.jpg
5:07
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
7:07
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in ‘bizarre’ fashion
nbc_golf_raiiint_240811.jpg
2:54
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
nbc_gc_greysermanintV2_240811.jpg
5:44
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
1:35
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
3:21
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
nbc_golf_gc_chichirodriguez_240809.jpg
4:40
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
oly24_hlf_gow_6646_nbcssegment_240808.jpg
1:31
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
oly24_hlf_gow_6644_wyndhamupdate_240808.jpg
4:52
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
