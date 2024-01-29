Watch Now
Korda's resilience at LPGA Drive On Championship
The Golf Central crew takes a look at Nelly Korda's win at the LPGA Drive On Championship and how she was able to recover from a rocky stretch in the final round to claim victory.
Pebble Beach will be ‘a lot different’ this year
The Golf Central crew offers an early preview of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and shares their thoughts on changes to Pebble Beach Golf Links ahead of this year's tournament.
Jaegar’s ‘fearless’ driving helped him at Farmers
Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee talk about the transformation in Stephan Jaeger's driving and how it helped him qualify for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the AON Swing 5.
Pavon: ‘I had an entire country behind me’
Matthieu Pavon speaks with Steve Burkowski after winning the Farmers Insurance Open about his mentality in that critical final stretch and what it feels like to win on his historic win on the PGA Tour.
Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers’
Matthieu Pavon becomes the first Frenchman to win a PGA Tour event since 1921 and Golf Central takes a look at the turning points of his final round and his future.
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
Brandel Chamblee praises Nick Dunlap for being able to handle the spotlight "beautifully" amid his rise to becoming a PGA Tour pro and expectations going forward.
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Golf Central breaks down Tony Finau's first-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open and his ability to recover as he recaptures his ball speed.
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Golf Central analyzes Patrick Cantlay's outlook for the 2024 season and the importance of flipping the script regarding his major championship play to become 'a superstar' on the PGA Tour.
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
1983 PGA Championship winner Hal Sutton joins Golf Central to reflect on the life Jack Burke Jr. lived, highlighting why people gravitated towards him and why he was a protector of the game.
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.