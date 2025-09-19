Watch Now
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 2
Check out the best highlights from the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Check out the best shots from opening-round action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Check out the best highlights from the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Tom Watson joins Golf Central to reflect on his experiences as a player and captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, how the crowd acts as a '13th man' and much more, take his stance on the compensation debate and much more.
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Kira K. Dixon joins Eamon Lynch to unpack the 'sense of inevitability' surrounding Scottie Scheffler at the Procore Championship and how he's looking to carry that over into the Ryder Cup.
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Darren Clarke discusses why there is nothing in golf like playing in the Ryder Cup, how emotional it was for him to participate in the 2006 competition, if the Americans will have an advantage at Bethpage Black and more.
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Tripp Isenhour and Cara Banks discuss Ben Griffin's missed birdie putt at the end of the Procore Championship, questioning how U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will manage Griffin as well as other players.
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
Tripp Isenhour and Cara Banks break down Scottie Scheffler's win at the Procore Championship, where the World No. 1 proved why he's drawing Tiger Woods comparisons.
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
The Golf Central crew looks back on Round 3 of the Procore Championship, unpacking the showings by Ben Griffin and Jackson Koivun in this tournament and breaking down Scottie Scheffler's double-bogey on the 14th hole.
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
With Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, and other U.S. Ryder Cup rookies excelling at the 2025 Procore Championship, Golf Central shares why their strong play and unity should "alleviate" any concerns captain Keegan Bradley has.
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Golf Central hears from Corey Pereira, who was a surprise Monday qualifier for the Procore Championship and shares what makes Silverado Resort so sentimental for him and his late wife, who died from cancer in June.