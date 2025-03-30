 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
Competitors express displeasure in the racing at end of Martinsville Xfinity event
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’

Watch Now

Lee: My 'irons have been amazing' at Houston Open

March 29, 2025 09:29 PM
Australian Min Woo Lee shares how he was able to shoot a 7-under 63 in the third round of the Houston Open, describing how his hard work is paying off and detailing how his irons have helped him secure a four-shot lead.
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
3:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
3:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
7:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
1:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
4:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
6:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
5:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
1:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
korda.jpg
4:37
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
02:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
04:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
nbc_golf_spaunseg_250325.jpg
02:58
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
nbc_golf_bethannintv_250325.jpg
06:14
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
nbc_golf_finauintv_250325.jpg
06:22
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
nbc_golf_gc_pepperintvpart2_250324.jpg
08:38
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first
nbc_golf_ontarioboys_250324.jpg
08:01
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
nbc_golf_gt_justinreidint_250324.jpg
05:56
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
hovland_site.jpg
09:45
Roundtable: Hovland’s win, Florida swing, tantrums
nbc_golf_gcpodtempersflare_250323.jpg
03:42
Tempers flaring are nothing new for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
09:19
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
05:20
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
03:28
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
nbc_golf_spieththomas_250322.jpg
07:17
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
nbc_golf_angryplayers_250322.jpg
02:48
Anger boiling over for players at Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250322.jpg
07:15
Hovland in ‘prime position’ as Valspar co-leader
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
03:07
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
08:01
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
01:37
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
nbc_golf_gc_spieththomas_250321.jpg
03:22
HLs: Spieth, Thomas improve positions at Valspar
nbc_golf_gc_hovland_250321.jpg
02:48
Hovland gaining momentum at Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_andrechiintv_250320.jpg
02:27
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
nbc_golf_spiethandthomas_250320.jpg
05:39
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
03:28
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
nbc_moto_marchbanksintv_250329.jpg
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
nbc_horseracing_floridarecap_250329.jpg
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_horseracing_arkderbyrecap_250329.jpg
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_horseracing_arkansasderby_250329.jpg
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
15:19
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67
nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
14:20
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
19:43
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
01:49
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win
nbc_cyc_voltastage6finish_250329.jpg
10:11
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6 finish
craftsmanblueridge.jpg
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
02:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
07:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
05:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
02:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
07:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day