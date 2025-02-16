 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday

February 15, 2025 07:34 PM
Golf Central analyzes what went wrong for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler during third-round play at the Genesis Invitational, including why the latter is "clearly uncomfortable" with sight lines off the tee.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
1:49
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lethl_250215.jpg
1:36
HLs: Thitikul wins PIF Saudi Ladies International
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
8:13
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
3:00
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiehlandsound_250213.jpg
6:33
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250213.jpg
2:59
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintvreax_250213.jpg
3:02
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgapaceofpay_250213.jpg
3:38
LPGA implements pace of play policy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jaymonahanreacs_250212.jpg
10:46
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_horschelintv_250211.jpg
10:45
Horschel: TGL can ‘open up so many doors’
Now Playing