jimmywalker.jpg
Jimmy Walker snaps putter while Rory McIlroy commentates on ‘Happy Hour’
Caitlin Clark
What Final Four games are on today? Women’s March Madness TV Schedule for UConn vs Iowa, NC State vs South Carolina
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open

nbc_golf_rorytalksrydercup_240405.jpg
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes

McIlroy trying to play 'smart golf' at Texas Open

April 5, 2024 03:41 PM
Rory McIlroy discusses his "solid" Round 2 showing at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he put up a score of 70 to remain in contention at TPC San Antonio.
