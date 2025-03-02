Watch Now
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3
Mark Rolfing breaks down what he's seeing from Russell Henley, who made a big move to T-3 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a 66 in Saturday's Moving Day presented by Penske.
Best, worst from Bear Trap: Cognizant Classic Rd 3
The Bear Trap was mean to many players in Round 3 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Watch the best and worst shots of the day from the brutal three-hole stretch.
Fowler ‘on his way back’ at Cognizant Classic
Rickie Fowler finishes his third round three shots back of the lead at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and he recaps his day after "hanging in there" with hopes to clean up his mistakes on Sunday.
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2
Watch highlights from Jordan Spieth's and Rickie Fowler's second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which each had their strong moments -- but also a slip-up in the Bear Trap.
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
It was only a matter of time for Luke Clanton, who made the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches to earn his PGA Tour card. Watch highlights and analysis of his day and hear from the Tour's newest member.
Whitnell defies odds, cards two aces in one round
Dale Whitnell defies 67 million-to-one odds after carding a pair of aces in one round coming on the DP World Tour in South Africa.
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
Russell Henley, Billy Horschel and Rickie Fowler praise Jake Knapp for shooting an impressive 59 in the opening round of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
HLs: Knapp posts historic 59 at Cognizant Classic
Jake Knapp was on fire during Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic, recording the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history at PGA National.
What is in store for Fowler’s future?
Rickie Fowler has already accomplished a lot, but he wants more now that he has entered the back half of his 30s.
Nicklaus couple ‘the driving force’ of Cognizant
Craig Dolch joins Golf Central to discuss how Jack and Barbara Nicklaus have embedded themselves in Palm Beach and remember Tiger Woods' heyday.