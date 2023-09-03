Watch Now
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
Gordon Sargent reacts to his Sunday performance at the Walker Cup and the Golf Central crew praises the amateur for maintaining his poise under pressure.
Hagestad unpacks 'team effort' in Walker Cup win
Walker Cup veteran Stewart Hagestad reflects on what went right in the United States' Sunday performance, what it means to play at St. Andrews and the importance of playing as a team.
United States team was 'strong' in Walker Cup win
The Golf Central crew breaks down the United States' win in the Walker Cup and what was impressive about the victory.
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
The U.S. Walker Cup team isn't taking the GB&I squad for granted this weekend, despite bringing eight of the top 10 ranked amateurs in the world to St. Andrews. Steve Burkowski reports on Golf Central.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Don't miss the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic from Portland, Oregon.
Tripp's top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland
Check out Tripp Isenhour's top shots from the month of August, featuring the likes of Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover.
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
Several players are headed toward sleepless nights ahead of Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup selections on Tuesday. Hear from some of the bubble candidates on their prospects and hear the Golf Central crew analyze the decisions.
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
Viktor Hovland reflects on the stress and nerves from Round 4 of the Tour Championship, brought on by Xander Schauffele's hot streak before Hovland pulled away late for the win.
Schauffele: 'Weird feeling' shooting 62 and losing
Xander Schauffele says his 2023 Tour Championship loss is the "most fun I've had losing in quite some time," given his superb final round of 62 still falling short to Viktor Hovland.
Hovland 'extraordinary' in Tour Championship win
Golf Central recaps Viktor Hovland's "extraordinary" play en route to winning the Tour Championship and becoming the 2023 FedEx Cup Champion.