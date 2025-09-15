 Skip navigation
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler turns Ryder Cup prep into sixth win of the season at Procore Championship
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
How much money has Scottie Scheffler NOW made? Did he break his own single-season record?
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
How Ryder Cuppers on both sides fared in final starts before Bethpage

nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings
nbc_fnia_lionsbears_250914.jpg
Lions bounce back in dominant win vs. Bears
SpeedRoundWeek2.jpg
Speed Round: Impressive wins, bad losses of Week 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler turns Ryder Cup prep into sixth win of the season at Procore Championship
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
How much money has Scottie Scheffler NOW made? Did he break his own single-season record?
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
How Ryder Cuppers on both sides fared in final starts before Bethpage

nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings
nbc_fnia_lionsbears_250914.jpg
Lions bounce back in dominant win vs. Bears
SpeedRoundWeek2.jpg
Speed Round: Impressive wins, bad losses of Week 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scheffler is 'almost unbeatable'

September 14, 2025 09:24 PM
Tripp Isenhour and Cara Banks break down Scottie Scheffler's win at the Procore Championship, where the World No. 1 proved why he's drawing Tiger Woods comparisons.
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
3:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
9:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
3:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
2:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
4:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
9:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
3:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
6:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
44
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings
nbc_fnia_lionsbears_250914.jpg
02:24
Lions bounce back in dominant win vs. Bears
nbc_snf_minharrisonsackfumblev2_250914.jpg
51
Harrison sacks McCarthy, forces fumble vs. Vikings
nbc_snf_mingreenardsack_250914.jpg
40
Greenard comes up with monster sack on Penix Jr.
Burrow_injury_raw.jpg
23
Burrow’s Week 3 status uncertain amid toe injury
nbc_snf_atlbowmanjrint_250914.jpg
01:05
Bowman Jr. dives for a huge interception
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_snf_skolchant_250914.jpg
01:10
‘Skol’ chant opens Sunday Night Football Week 2
nbc_cyc_lvstage21lites_250914.jpg
15:09
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 21
nbc_fnia_floriocowboys_250914.jpg
21
Aubrey confident his FG range is 70-71 yards
nbc_fnia_florioburrow_250914.jpg
42
Florio: Surgery ‘isn’t off the table’ for Burrow
nbc_fnia_falconskickers_250914.jpg
01:52
Inside Falcons’ decision to start Romo, bench Koo
nbc_nfl_prescottsound_250914.jpg
57
Dak: Win was ‘epitome’ of Schottenheimer’s style
dancampbell.jpg
44
Campbell: ‘The train keeps rolling’
nbc_nfl_nevrabelsound_250914.jpg
49
Vrabel ‘excited’ for his players after win vs. MIA
nbc_fnia_stbrownft_250914.jpg
02:09
FNIA FaceTime: St. Brown says CHI was a ‘must-win’
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250914.jpg
03:50
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
nbc_pl_2robbiestx_250914.jpg
01:47
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250914.jpg
01:49
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
nbc_pl_earleuav2_250914.jpg
04:00
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
nbc_golf_krogerfinal_250914.jpg
10:46
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hullwins_250914.jpg
02:46
Hull wins Kroger Championship with clutch putt
nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_update_250914.jpg
18:09
PL Update: Manchester City crush Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250914.jpg
09:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
04:51
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
02:07
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250914.jpg
08:04
Amorim: Man United lacked quality v. Man City