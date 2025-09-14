 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence in press conference.JPG
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore

Top Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence in press conference.JPG
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore

Top Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore

September 13, 2025 09:39 PM
The Golf Central crew looks back on Round 3 of the Procore Championship, unpacking the showings by Ben Griffin and Jackson Koivun in this tournament and breaking down Scottie Scheffler's double-bogey on the 14th hole.
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
3:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
2:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
4:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
9:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
3:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
6:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
7:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
4:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Latest Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
nbc_cfb_ugareaxv2_250913.jpg
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?
nbc_smx_vialleintv_250913.jpg
37
Vialle’s St. Louis ride was ‘black and white’
nbc_smx_thrasherintv_250913.jpg
01:13
Thrasher back on 250 podium in St. Louis
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_250913.jpg
54
Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
58
Smith snatches the deep ball for an OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
01:12
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_250913.jpg
30
Hendricks powers his way to Ohio’s first TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_250913.jpg
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_cfb_ohio_st_td1_250913.jpg
57
Klare snags Ohio State’s first TD against Ohio
nbc_cfb_tamutd1_250913.jpg
01:11
Craver gets past ND defense for 86-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_ndblockedkick_250913.jpg
02:05
Notre Dame returns blocked punt for TD vs. A&M
nbc_sbk_cotarace1v2_250913.jpg
09:43
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1
nbc_cfb_dk_rodgers_smith_250913.jpg
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
nbc_cfb_pregame_clemson_georgiatech_250913v2.jpg
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
kroger_3_raw.jpg
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_cyc_vueltastage20_250913.jpg
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea