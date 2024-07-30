 Skip navigation
Lindor.jpg
Twins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30
Rafael Devers
Mariners vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30
Aaron Judge
Yankees vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

nbc_pst_usmntolypreviewv2_240729.jpg
USMNT need to control tempo v. Guinea
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
nbc_golf_gc_puigrahmpresser_240730.jpg
Rahm: Paris has been an ‘unbelievable experience’

Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special

July 30, 2024 08:05 AM
Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media representing Team USA ahead of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
6:33
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
nbc_golf_gc_puigrahmpresser_240730.jpg
5:45
Rahm: Paris has been an ‘unbelievable experience’
nbc_golf_gc_lowrymcilroypresser_240730.jpg
6:59
Lowry, McIlroy ‘focused on preparation’ in Paris
nbc_golf_gc_olypredictions_240729.jpg
6:41
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_leedayolyint_240729.jpg
3:39
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_schauffeleint_240729.jpg
3:17
Schauffele: Competing at Paris Olympics is special
nbc_golf_gc_olygolf_240728__607505.jpg
1:09
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_greysermanint_240728.jpg
1:48
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
4:19
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
3:21
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
