Watch Now
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media representing Team USA ahead of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Up Next
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
Rex Hoggard and John Wood discuss the favorites for the Player of the Year and preview the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Rahm: Paris has been an ‘unbelievable experience’
Rahm: Paris has been an 'unbelievable experience'
Jon Rahm and David Puig speak to the media representing Team Spain ahead of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Lowry, McIlroy ‘focused on preparation’ in Paris
Lowry, McIlroy 'focused on preparation' in Paris
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy speak to the media representing Ireland ahead of the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
The Golf Central crew discusses the field and make their predictions for the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
Rex Hoggard catches up with Min Woo Lee and Jason Day to preview the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics and explain why it means so much to them to represent Australia on an international stage.
Schauffele: Competing at Paris Olympics is special
Schauffele: Competing at Paris Olympics is special
Rex Hoggard catches up with Xander Schauffele ahead of his highly anticipated Paris Olympics debut in the men's golf tournament.
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
Don't overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
Mark Rolfing is "so revved up" for golf in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and memories of the 2018 Ryder Cup have him eyeing a European player to take home the gold at Le Golf National.
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
PGA Tour rookie Max Greyserman speaks to the media after putting on a show in the final round of the 3M Open. He birdied 6 of his last 9 holes to finish 2nd at 16-under 268, his career-best result on tour.
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
Vegas's 3M Open win 'a remarkable story'
Jhonattan Vegas reacts to his win in the 3M Open, his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2017, before Mark Rolfing lauds the Venezuelan golfer for what he calls "a remarkable story."