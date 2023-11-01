Watch Now
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
George Savaricas offers the latest on Tiger Woods' physical health and what players are saying about contending with Woods' design at the World Wide Technologies Championship.
Up Next
Gap between Vandy, rest of field ‘not that large’
Gap between Vandy, rest of field 'not that large'
Brentley Romine walks through his NCAA men's golf rankings on Golf Channel, featuring Vanderbilt at No. 1 but some tough contenders not far behind.
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
Keith Mitchell joins Golf Central to talk about his recent play and how golfers should be compensated compared to athletes in other professional sports.
NCAA partnering with Clippd for stats, rankings
NCAA partnering with Clippd for stats, rankings
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to talk about the NCAA dropping Spikemark and using Clippd as its main statistic and ranking platform, and whether the new partnership can give the NCAA what they need.
Fontenot wins East Lake Cup in third start at GT
Fontenot wins East Lake Cup in third start at GT
Julia Johnson reacts to Kale Fontenot's individual championship at the East Lake Cup, an impressive accomplishment for the freshman in just his third start at Georgia Tech.
Stanford, WFU relying on depth after departures
Stanford, WFU relying on depth after departures
Julia Johnson analyzes how Stanford and Wake Forest women's golf can utilize their depth to overcome key departures by Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, respectively.
Englemann: Second title would be ‘really special’
Englemann: Second title would be 'really special'
Sadie Englemann joins Golf Central to discuss her comfort level en route to her East Lake Cup championship, how her Stanford Cardinal grappled with Rose Zhang's departure and the team's pursuit of another national title.
PGA Tour turns down partnership with Endeavor
PGA Tour turns down partnership with Endeavor
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the PGA Tour reportedly turning down a bid by Endeavor Group Holdings to form a 'strategic partnership' and if the Tour is negotiating with other companies.
Stubbs wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Stubbs wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Australian Jasper Stubbs won multiple playoff holes to take home the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, earning an automatic invitation to the Masters and The Open Championship.
HLs: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round
HLs: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round
Look back at the best shots and moments from the Final Round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.