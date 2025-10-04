 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Le Mans 24 Hour Race
NASCAR asks court for summary judgment vs. 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
SPORTS-BKL-MERCURY-ACES-1-LV
A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans lead Las Vegas Aces past Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in WNBA Finals opener
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_trucksrovalV2_251003.jpg
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Charlotte
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_251003.jpg
PL Update: Bournemouth stun Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kim looking to rejoin winners' circle at Sanderson

October 3, 2025 11:16 PM
The Golf Central crew looks back on Tom Kim's showing in Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship as he looks for a return to the winners' circle for the first time since 2023.
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
5:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
9:20
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
5:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
5:52
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
7:38
Furyk: U.S. team showed a lot of grit at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
5:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
9:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
3:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
6:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
10:17
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_golf_brandelryderrecap_250929.jpg
13:43
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore

nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_trucksrovalV2_251003.jpg
13:29
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Charlotte
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_251003.jpg
05:21
PL Update: Bournemouth stun Fulham
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
07:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_pl_silvaintvv2_251003.jpg
03:18
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
02:01
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
01:33
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_bouful_251003.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Fulham Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_kluivertintv_251003.jpg
02:48
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola
nbc_pl_boufulpostgame_251003.jpg
02:56
‘Courageous’ Bournemouth down Fulham in comeback
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251003.jpg
01:39
Semenyo’s double puts Bournemouth 3-1 up on Fulham
nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251003.jpg
01:22
Kluivert’s worldie puts Bournemouth 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251003.jpg
01:04
Semenyo’s dazzling run brings Bournemouth level
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251003.jpg
01:15
Sessegnon tucks away Fulham’s opener v. Cherries
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251003.jpg
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251003.jpg
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex