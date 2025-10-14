 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 6: Jaxon Smith-Njigba eyes the WR1 overall crown
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Puka Nacua’s ankle, DJ Moore hospitalized in busy week for injuries
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Falcons at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_251014.jpg
Fannin a potential waiver hit at TE
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqb_251014.jpg
Eye Darnold, Dart on waiver wire in Week 7
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251014.jpg
Point unders attractive for Titans, WAS-DAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 6: Jaxon Smith-Njigba eyes the WR1 overall crown
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Puka Nacua’s ankle, DJ Moore hospitalized in busy week for injuries
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Falcons at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_251014.jpg
Fannin a potential waiver hit at TE
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqb_251014.jpg
Eye Darnold, Dart on waiver wire in Week 7
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251014.jpg
Point unders attractive for Titans, WAS-DAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korn Ferry Tour 'one of the greatest days in golf'

October 14, 2025 01:00 PM
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to describe the incredible scenes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship where tour cards were earned by 20 golfers.
Up Next
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_251014.jpg
3:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
Now Playing
rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
9:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
5:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
Now Playing
jeeno.jpg
6:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
4:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
7:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
8:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
5:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
1:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
4:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_kftday3_251011.jpg
12:03
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
01:00
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
06:52
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_xander_251010.jpg
04:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
wmidam_raw.jpg
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_golf_morikawatalk_251008.jpg
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
nbc_golf_podclip_251008.jpg
10:10
Is golf really ready to become a mainstream sport?
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_golf_lpgafield_251007.jpg
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
nbc_golf_lannywadkins_251007.jpg
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
nbc_golf_ogilvyint_251007.jpg
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_snedekerint_251007.jpg
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
kuchar_penske_raw.jpg
01:05
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
02:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
03:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
nbc_golf_nellykorda_251004.jpg
55
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
06:09
Kim looking to rejoin winner’s circle at Sanderson
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
05:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
10:17
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
09:20
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
05:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
05:52
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
07:38
Furyk: U.S. team showed a lot of grit at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
05:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_251014.jpg
06:00
Fannin a potential waiver hit at TE
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqb_251014.jpg
08:53
Eye Darnold, Dart on waiver wire in Week 7
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251014.jpg
01:45
Point unders attractive for Titans, WAS-DAL
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251014.jpg
05:03
Should you believe in Swift after MNF showcase?
raptorscoachnbathumbnail.jpg
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
nbc_dps_dpontitans_251014.jpg
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_giantsatbroncos_251014.jpg
01:46
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_saintsatbears_251014.jpg
01:59
Take Saints to cover on road vs. Bears in Week 7
nbc_golf_greyserman_251014.jpg
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
nbc_dps_leinartintv_251014.jpg
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
nbc_bte_bluejaysmariners_251014.jpg
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
nbc_dps_herbstreit_251014.jpg
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
nbc_bte_panthersjets_251014.jpg
01:34
Lean on Panthers to cover spread vs. Jets
nbc_bte_commanderscowboys_251014.jpg
01:43
Washington favored, but line is ‘sharp’ vs. Dallas
nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
15:11
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
01:06
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
06:07
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs
nbc_pft_tomlin_251014.jpg
03:28
Tomlin rips Browns GM Berry for trading Flacco
nbc_pft_atlbeatbills_251014.jpg
18:50
Robinson, Falcons bully ‘shell-shocked’ Bills
nbc_pft_stateofmia_251014.jpg
07:29
Tagovailoa ‘created a mess’ for McDaniel, Dolphins
nbc_pft_callahan_251014.jpg
12:52
Titans dysfunction evident after Callahan firing
nbc_pft_washcommoutlook_251014.jpg
03:00
Commanders ‘haven’t figured things out’ this year
nbc_pft_billsoutlook_251014.jpg
20:39
Bills in midst of a ‘wild, roller-coaster season’
nbc_pft_atloutlook_251014.jpg
09:30
How far can the ‘ascending’ Falcons go this year?
nbc_nba_pg_bosvstorv3_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_offguardhawks_251013.jpg
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
nbc_nba_offguardwestcontenders_251013.jpg
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
nbc_nba_offguardcooperflagg_251013.jpg
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA