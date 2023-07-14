Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole
Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Though feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist achieves goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
nbc_nas_xfinity_crash_230714.jpg
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole
Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Though feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist achieves goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
nbc_nas_xfinity_crash_230714.jpg
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?

July 14, 2023 05:25 PM
Tony Romo talks about why he enjoys coming to the American Century Championship so much and what he does to lock in between shots during rounds.
Up Next
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
1:40
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
Now Playing
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
2:25
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charleswoodsonputtsv2_230714.jpg
1:08
Woodson bounces back with two long putts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
1:34
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
1:19
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd2_230714.jpg
13:49
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_colsaertsace14_230714.jpg
1:07
Colsaerts makes ace at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
3:48
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_lucasgloverintvv2_230713.jpg
2:01
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd1hl_230713.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_230712.jpg
7:59
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing