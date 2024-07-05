 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Race: NBC broadcast info, forecast, start time
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE07
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
aaron_rai.jpg
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
remcoevenepoel__154858.jpg
HLs: Tour de France, Stage 7 time trial finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Race: NBC broadcast info, forecast, start time
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE07
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
aaron_rai.jpg
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
remcoevenepoel__154858.jpg
HLs: Tour de France, Stage 7 time trial finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Langer reflects on his professional golf career

July 5, 2024 03:40 PM
After a long, decorated career spanning more than five decades, Bernhard Langer bids an emotional goodbye to the DP World Tour after missing the cut at the BMW International Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
6:08
Langer reflects on his professional golf career
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
5:32
Langer making final DP World Tour start
Now Playing
nbc_golf_italianopenrd4_240630.jpg
3:23
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_italianopenrd1hl_240627.jpg
1:29
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_linngrantwin_240609.jpg
3:14
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
Now Playing
nbc_golf_volvocarmixedrd3hilites_240606.jpg
1:23
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_volvochinaopenhl_240505.jpg
1:04
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dphls_240503.jpg
1:26
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchinaopenrd2hls_240502.jpg
1:36
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_ispshlpackage_240428.jpg
1:11
Katsuragawa ties course record at ISPS Handa
Now Playing