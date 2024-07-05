Watch Now
Langer reflects on his professional golf career
After a long, decorated career spanning more than five decades, Bernhard Langer bids an emotional goodbye to the DP World Tour after missing the cut at the BMW International Open.
Langer making final DP World Tour start
42-time winner Bernhard Langer discusses the feelings surrounding making his last DP World Tour start at the BMW International Open.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
The Golf Central crew recaps Linn Grant's victory in the DP World Tour Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where she became the first female winner in DP World Tour history following Sebastian Soderberg's final round collapse.
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where Sebastian Soderberg has built a massive lead in Sweden.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots and analysis from the final round of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.