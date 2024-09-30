Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Open de España, Final Round
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round and subsequent playoff of the 2024 Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Up Next
Highlights: 2024 Open de España, Final Round
Highlights: 2024 Open de España, Final Round
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round and subsequent playoff of the 2024 Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Check out highlights from Billy Horschel's playoff victory over Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
Examining Horschel's composure in BMW Champ. win
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Billy Horschel's clutch playoff victory at the BMW Championship, including how he remained calm under pressure in the final round.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Horschel makes seven straight birdies
Horschel makes seven straight birdies
Watch as Billy Horschel put on a show at the BMW PGA Championship, making seven straight birdies and a big move at Wentworth Club.
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
Rory 'gives himself chance' in BMW PGA Champ.
The Golf Central crew analyze Rory McIlroy's performance heading into the weekend at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship. Watch some of the top shots of Round 2 from McIlroy and the rest of the field.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
The Golf Central crew reflects on Rory McIlroy's opening round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship, where he got off to a strong start despite losing the head of one of his clubs.
McIlroy recaps solid start at BMW PGA Championship
McIlroy recaps solid start at BMW PGA Championship
In the clubhouse at five-under par after a first-round 67, Rory McIlory says he's "pleased" with his efforts but thinks he could have been a little bit better, as he eyes Round 2 in contention.