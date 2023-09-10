 Skip navigation
Top News

Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
Vincent Norman wins Irish Open on DP World Tour as Rory McIlroy falters
Quinn_ewers.jpg
AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams
mel_tucker.jpg
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker faces hearing over allegations he sexually harassed rape survivor

Top Clips

nbc_indy_startcrash_230910.jpg
GP of Monterey begins in chaotic fashion
nbc_nas_truexcrash_230910.jpg
Truex Jr.'s day ends almost as it begins at Kansas
nbc_rugby_savsco_2309010.jpg
Highlights: South Africa v. Scotland, Rugby WC

Watch Now

Rory's hopes washed away with two water balls

September 10, 2023 01:43 PM
Rory McIlroy hits into the water off the tee at No. 7 and then again at No. 11 in the fourth round, diminishing his chance for success at the Irish Open.
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenfinalrdhl_230910.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroywaterballs_230910.jpg
2:05
Rory’s hopes washed away with two water balls
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenrd3hl_230909.jpg
12:16
Highlights: McIlroy (66) storms into Irish contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_irish_230908.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory_230908v3.jpg
1:28
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpirishtourrnd1_2309007.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyrydercup_230904.jpg
15:25
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_donaldinterview_230904.jpg
8:53
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
Now Playing