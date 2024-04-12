Watch Now
Masters Round 1 recap: DeChambeau's statement
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into the biggest storylines following first-round action at the Masters, where Bryson DeChambeau returned in a big way, Scottie Scheffler excelled and more.
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
Rory McIlroy reflects on the highs and lows from his Day 1 performance at the Masters, where he finished with a 71 in the tournament's opening round.
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’
Look back at Bryson DeChambeau's past Masters results fresh off his standout Round 1 at this year's tournament, where Gary Woodland says he "put on a clinic."
Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire
Will Zalatoris was on a path to becoming one of the world’s best golfers before a back injury in 2022. Now back in action, he resumes his quest for his first major victory at the Masters.
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick go over the Masters Tournament debutants and explain why Ludvig Aberg is the most likely of them to conquer Augusta National.
Rory seeks career grand slam at 2024 Masters
Rory McIlroy's 2024 Masters Tournament appearance will be his 16th overall, and this year will be his 10th attempt at the career grand slam.
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
Rex and Lav break down the players with various levels of expectations they see succeed at Augusta National in the 2024 Masters.
Masters win would be ‘mental release’ for McIlroy
Live From analyzes Rory McIlroy's chances in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, discussing why a victory would be a 'mental release' for him.
Hovland’s inquisitiveness helping unlock potential
Viktor Hovland's inquisitive nature and zest for learning has helped unlock his potential on the golf course and his him climbing up the ladder.
Scheffler could repeat Tiger’s history at Augusta
Scottie Scheffler has a chance to follow the same historic path as Tiger Woods when he aims to win his second Masters title at Augusta National.