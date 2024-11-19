 Skip navigation
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

nbc_golf_gt_ewingint_241119.jpg
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
nbc_ffhh_waiverdsts_241119.jpg
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
nbc_ffhh_texanscowboys_241119.jpg
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rapid fire: McIlroy's year, Ryder Cup pay

November 19, 2024 11:05 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into a handful of rapid fire questions, including Rory McIlroy's year, if Ryder Cup players should be paid, and the PGA Tour's 2025 Player of the Year.
nbc_golf_gt_ewingint_241119.jpg
7:09
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
4:12
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_gc_immelmanintrv_241118.jpg
8:35
Immelman: PNC with son will be ‘extra special’
SlowPlaySeason.jpg
9:02
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines
nbc_golf_sales_penske_241118.jpg
1:22
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_campossound_241117.jpg
3:16
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
nbc_gold_annikard4hl_241117.jpg
7:03
LPGA Tour Highlights: The Annika 2024, Round 4
nbc_golf_nellysound_241117.jpg
1:35
Korda: Winning never gets boring
nbc_golf_bermudard4hl_241117.jpg
7:29
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lincicomefinal_241117.jpg
3:07
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career
