Rapid fire: McIlroy's year, Ryder Cup pay
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into a handful of rapid fire questions, including Rory McIlroy's year, if Ryder Cup players should be paid, and the PGA Tour's 2025 Player of the Year.
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
Ally Ewing joins Golf Today to discuss why she's retiring at the end of the season, playing in her last LPGA Tournament and playing with "freedom" during the last few months.
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into a handful of rapid fire questions, including Rory McIlroy's year, if Ryder Cup players should be paid, and the PGA Tour's 2025 Player of the Year.
Immelman: PNC with son will be ‘extra special’
Trevor Immelman joins Golf Central to talk about playing at the PNC Championship with his son Jacob, Scottie Scheffler's year, the new PGA Tour rule proposals and whether Rory McIlroy will complete his career grand slam.
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines
Beth Ann Nichols goes inside Nelly Korda's historic season after her seventh LPGA Tour win after The Annika, highlighting the resilience she's displayed, and discusses slow play that continues to plague the LPGA Tour.
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, featuring highlights from Rafael Campos, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Andrew Novak.
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Rafael Campos was emotional after everything came together for him to get his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
LPGA Tour Highlights: The Annika 2024, Round 4
Experience the best shots and biggest moments from the fourth round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Korda: Winning never gets boring
Nelly Korda speaks after another win at The Annika about the rush she gets from competing for a victory on a Sunday
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.