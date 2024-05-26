Watch Now
Reflecting on Murray's tragic and shocking death
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the tragic death of two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray, including reflections of their time covering him and the legacy he leaves.
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
Harry Higgs honors Grayson Murray in a heartfelt speech after winning the Visit Knoxville Open, challenging the audience to say something nice to others and "brighten up somebody's day."
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 best shots
Watch the best shots from Round 4 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Now a crucial time for Tour players and FedEx Cup
Johnson Wagner and Rich Lerner break down why now is a critical time for PGA Tour players struggling for status, explaining how certain players must make their move before it's too late.
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Davis Riley describes the emotions of winning the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, breaking down how he was able to stay focused with Scottie Scheffler looming near throughout the tournament.
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, including why he wasn't able to catch up with Davis Riley and how it was difficult to play in wake of Grayson Murray's passing.
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from Round 4 of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Bland ‘couldn’t be happier’ at Senior PGA Champ.
Richard Bland is awarded the trophy for winning the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and he reacts to how it feels to win the tournament in his first start in a senior major.
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Eric and Terry Murray, parents to Grayson Murray, put out a statement on Sunday about the golfer’s death.