Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Twelve Hours of Sebring: Louis Deletraz wins first for Acura at track; Pipo Derani survives wild crash
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Who ya got to win the 50th Players Champ.?
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘Slapping it around’ with neck pain, Scheffler still contending

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_malnati_240316.jpg
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
nbc_bigten_nebraskailllites_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois overtakes Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Twelve Hours of Sebring: Louis Deletraz wins first for Acura at track; Pipo Derani survives wild crash
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Who ya got to win the 50th Players Champ.?
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘Slapping it around’ with neck pain, Scheffler still contending

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_malnati_240316.jpg
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
nbc_bigten_nebraskailllites_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois overtakes Nebraska

Watch Now

Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players

March 16, 2024 09:09 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner give their take on who will win The Players Championship heading into the final day of play, making their respective cases for Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.
nbc_golf_gcpod_winnerpredictions_240316.jpg
1:15
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
2:36
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_malnati_240316.jpg
2:57
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_round3hls_240316.jpg
5:53
Highlights: Schauffele leads Players after Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240316.jpg
3:20
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_wyndham_240316.jpg
10:54
Clark has ‘off day’ in The Players Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_xander_240316.jpg
5:18
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3_240316.jpg
15:14
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_harmonintv_240316.jpg
0:53
Harman discusses strong Round 3 at The Players
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240316.jpg
0:59
Scheffler putting up a ‘good fight’ at The Players
