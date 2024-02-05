 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals agree with SS Bobby Witt Jr. on record deal that could keep him in KC for 14 seasons
nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State joins Iowa, Caitlin Clark at top

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_topqbfreeagents_240205.jpg
Cousins the ‘biggest needle mover’ among FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240205.jpg
How much upside does Kingsbury bring to WAS?
nbc_ffhh_probowlreactions_240205.jpg
Reacting to ‘creative’ 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Watch Now

Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 5, 2024 12:20 PM
Wyndham Clark details how he found out about his Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory after the event was shortened to 54 holes, what worked in his putting game and much more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_garyyoungintv2_240205.jpg
8:13
Shortening Pebble Beach was a ‘difficult’ decision
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
12:26
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Now Playing
NBCS_Golf_GT_LangstonGC_Feature_022021_1920x1080.jpg
8:33
How Langston Golf Club included African Americans
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pebblenotables_240130.jpg
3:35
Comparing Spyglass, Pebble Beach driving distances
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonsegment_240130.jpg
0:59
Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240130.jpg
5:25
PGA Tour, SSG deal close to becoming official
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_taylormade_240130.jpg
2:41
TaylorMade Qi10 family increases confidence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable_240130.jpg
10:25
Roundtable: Sponsor exemptions, amateurs to LIV
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtable_240129__523202.jpg
10:17
Roundtable: Korda’s win, Ko’s HOF chase, LPGA-LET
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240129.jpg
4:33
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Now Playing