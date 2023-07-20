 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Betting the NFL: The AFC South
2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_waystarhole17_230720.jpg
Hole Overview: All-new No. 17 at the 151st Open
nbc_golf_theopen_justinthomas18_230720.jpg
Thomas struggles to quadruple bogey at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_rd1hls_230720.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Betting the NFL: The AFC South
2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_waystarhole17_230720.jpg
Hole Overview: All-new No. 17 at the 151st Open
nbc_golf_theopen_justinthomas18_230720.jpg
Thomas struggles to quadruple bogey at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_rd1hls_230720.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark recaps 'crazy last 3-4 months' at The Open

July 20, 2023 04:05 PM
After posting a 68 in round 1 at The Open, Wyndham Clark relives winning the U.S. Open and how his last 3-4 months have been life-changing.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
1:42
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dellcurryintv_230716.jpg
0:40
Dell: Steph’s win ‘like a three at the buzzer’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorywinintv_230716.jpg
3:01
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_lucasgloverintvv2_230713.jpg
2:01
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_230712.jpg
7:59
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_230712.jpg
8:03
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_playerreactions_230712.jpg
6:44
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexhit_230712.jpg
6:15
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pureinsurance_230710.jpg
5:09
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
Now Playing