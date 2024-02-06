 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

athletics-US-MILLROSE
How to watch the 2024 Millrose Games
Alesander Rossi 2024 livery.jpg
Arrow McLaren takes to social media to reveal 2024 livery of Alexander Rossi
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_golf_gt_gcpodroundtable_240206.jpg
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240206.jpg
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

athletics-US-MILLROSE
How to watch the 2024 Millrose Games
Alesander Rossi 2024 livery.jpg
Arrow McLaren takes to social media to reveal 2024 livery of Alexander Rossi
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_golf_gt_gcpodroundtable_240206.jpg
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240206.jpg
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Good, Good' guys excited for Desert Open

February 6, 2024 01:11 PM
Bubbie Broders and Brad Dalke of the 'Good, Good' guys talk about the Good Good Desert Open, streaming on Peacock, and how they build an audience in golf.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_gcpodroundtable_240206.jpg
11:35
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodintv_240206.jpg
10:42
‘Good, Good’ guys excited for Desert Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dixononwmpo_240206.jpg
3:18
Griffin, Fox prepare for WM Phoenix Open debuts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roundtablev2_240205.jpg
12:37
Roundtable: PIF hurdles, Pebble Beach shortened
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_garyyoungintv2_240205.jpg
8:13
Shortening Pebble Beach was a ‘difficult’ decision
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
12:26
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Now Playing
NBCS_Golf_GT_LangstonGC_Feature_022021_1920x1080.jpg
8:33
How Langston Golf Club included African Americans
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pebblenotables_240130.jpg
3:35
Comparing Spyglass, Pebble Beach driving distances
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonsegment_240130.jpg
0:59
Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240130.jpg
5:25
PGA Tour, SSG deal close to becoming official
Now Playing