Bradley to bring 'different approach' to Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss being selected as the captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, including his goals and plans for the team competing at Bethpage.
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to give his insight on Keegan Bradley ahead of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup and the unlikely possibility of Bradley being a playing captain at Bethpage.
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss being selected as the captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, including his goals and plans for the team competing at Bethpage.
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy
Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth react to the announcement of Keegan Bradley being named the captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Golf Today Roundtable discusses how the weight of shooting a 59 has changed over the last decade, if the PGA Tour needs to increase the difficulty of their courses, and their expectations for Ryder Cup captains.
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Golf Today explores Rory McIlroy's outlook for the Genesis Scottish Open, explaining why his real test will come at The Open before pivoting to Bryson DeChambeau's rising stardom after the U.S. Open.
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
The Golf Today desk breaks down the top storylines as The Open approaches, from Jon Rahm trying to battle back into major relevance to the potential impact if a LIV golfer wins another major.
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
Amy Rogers speaks with Neal Shipley, Justin Lower, Davis Thompson and Wesley Bryan about their mindset ahead of the John Deere Classic with The Open qualification at stake.