Looking ahead to the CME Group Tour Championship
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today to share her reports on the state of the LPGA and the upcoming CME Group Tour Championship. Hear from Andrea Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou on making it to the tournament.
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
Billy Horschel joins Golf Today to discuss how he's looking to gain control in his game and what the PGA Tour should look for in terms of its partnerships.
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, explaining the advantages of PING's three new PLD Milled putter models, inspired by Tour professionals.
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023
Viktor Hovland meets with the press ahead of the DP World Tour Championship to discuss his play in 2023, what he does when he's not golfing and what it meant to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
From no wins last year to four victories this season, Celine Boutier tells Golf Today what the biggest differences are in her game, beginning with confidence and taking advantage of more opportunities.
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with PIF and other potential outside investors.
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to Rory McIlroy's press conference after he won the Race to Dubai, debating whether McIlroy should want out of golf's political scene or whether "this is what he signed up for."
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Beth Ann Nichols and Tom Abbott discuss the big-name LPGA stars missing from the CME Group Tour Championship, what's gone wrong for Lydia Ko in a tough 2023 season and the names to watch this weekend, such as Lilia Vu.
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
John Huggan of Golf Digest and Golf World discusses how the DP World Tour can try to create more buzz toward the end of the season, as well as the strong relationship between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.