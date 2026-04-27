 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka avoids Madrid Open virus scare and Naomi Osaka upset in her title defense
Royal Lytham
British Open to return to Royal Lytham in 2028
Boston Red Sox
The Mets, Red Sox and Phillies aren’t out -- but they’re very much down

Top Clips

nbc_csu_pavia_260427.jpg
How Pavia’s immaturity impacted draft stock
nbc_csu_draftkings_260427.jpg
Evaluating odds for 2026 DROY
nbc_nba_mannixcoyballot_260427.jpg
Mazzulla, Bickerstaff among Mannix’s COTY picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka avoids Madrid Open virus scare and Naomi Osaka upset in her title defense
Royal Lytham
British Open to return to Royal Lytham in 2028
Boston Red Sox
The Mets, Red Sox and Phillies aren’t out -- but they’re very much down

Top Clips

nbc_csu_pavia_260427.jpg
How Pavia’s immaturity impacted draft stock
nbc_csu_draftkings_260427.jpg
Evaluating odds for 2026 DROY
nbc_nba_mannixcoyballot_260427.jpg
Mazzulla, Bickerstaff among Mannix’s COTY picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kentucky Derby post positions may change picks

April 27, 2026 11:33 AM
Drew Dinsick reacts to the Kentucky Derby post draw and which horses you may want to back based on their positions.

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_pavia_260427.jpg
02:21
How Pavia’s immaturity impacted draft stock
nbc_csu_draftkings_260427.jpg
01:20
Evaluating odds for 2026 DROY
nbc_nba_mannixcoyballot_260427.jpg
04:29
Mazzulla, Bickerstaff among Mannix’s COTY picks
nbc_roto_wolvesnuggets_260427.jpg
02:13
Can Nuggets come back amid Timberwolves injuries?
nbc_roto_thunderuns_260427.jpg
01:40
Bet the under for Game 4 of Thunder vs. Suns
nbc_roto_pistonsmagic_260427.jpg
01:24
Pistons vs. Magic Game 4 ‘a fascinating contest’
nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
05:39
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
02:09
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
15:29
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt1_260427.jpg
03:06
NFL draft winners: Jets, Browns lead the way
nbc_pft_mcvayonsimpson_260427.jpg
06:26
McVay addresses reaction to Rams drafting Simpson
nbc_pft_harbaughnabersv2_260427.jpg
03:11
Harbaugh addresses Nabers’ comments on Reese pick
nbc_pft_roydpoy_260427.jpg
03:47
Bailey, Love lead DROY and OROY odds
nbc_pft_lemonconvo_260427.jpg
05:17
What will come out of Lemon call investigation?
nbc_pft_greenardtrade_260427.jpg
04:19
What Greenard trade means for both sides
nbc_pft_steelersqb_260427.jpg
07:44
What is Rodgers’ future after Allar selection?
nbc_pft_lateroundpicks_260427.jpg
06:38
Inside the contracts of late-round picks and UFAs
nbc_pft_staffsimpdynamic_260427.jpg
05:43
Will Simpson pick ‘motivate’ Stafford?
nbc_pft_mcvayreaction_260427.jpg
05:12
Analyzing McVay’s reaction to LAR drafting Simpson
nbc_pft_diegopavia_260427.jpg
09:07
Why wasn’t Pavia selected in the 2026 draft?
nbc_nba_lalhou_digitalhit_260426.jpg
01:40
Rockets play ‘desperate but smart’ to stay alive
nbc_nba_mondaypreview_260426.jpg
09:16
NBA Monday preview: Can Duren break out in Game 4?
nbc_nba_smith.jpg
05:43
Rockets’ attention to detail pivotal in Game 4 win
nbc_nba_thompsonpostgameintv_260426.jpg
46
Thompson: Rockets were ‘all ready’ for Game 4
nbc_nba_lalhou_260426.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets stomp Lakers in Game 4, avoid sweep
nbc_golf_zurichrd4v3_260426.jpg
05:48
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_mlb_laakc_2min_260426.jpg
02:00
HLs: Royals sweep Angels with wild walk-off win
nbc_nba_bosphi_digitalhit_260426.jpg
01:48
Pritchard pushes Celtics one step closer to semis
nbc_nba_bosphi_260426.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics trounce Sixers, take 3-1 lead
nbc_mlb_thomasintv_260426.jpg
01:22
Thomas: First career walk-off hit ‘feels awesome’