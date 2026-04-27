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Aryna Sabalenka avoids Madrid Open virus scare and Naomi Osaka upset in her title defense
Associated Press
,
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British Open to return to Royal Lytham in 2028
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,
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The Mets, Red Sox and Phillies aren’t out -- but they’re very much down
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,
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How Pavia’s immaturity impacted draft stock
Evaluating odds for 2026 DROY
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Kentucky Derby post positions may change picks
April 27, 2026 11:33 AM
Drew Dinsick reacts to the Kentucky Derby post draw and which horses you may want to back based on their positions.
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