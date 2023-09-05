 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
Brayden Platt.jfif
2024 All-American Brayden Platt Selects Oregon
NCAA Football: Colorado at Texas Christian
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; FSU climbs into top five

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftrecap_230905.jpg
Recapping the Fantasy Football Happy Hour draft
nbc_berry_rotoworldplayers_230905.jpg
How Burrow, Kupp injuries impact Week 1 teams
nbc_oly_chasinggoldep10_230905.jpg
Mayhugh explains how art inspires his confidence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
Brayden Platt.jfif
2024 All-American Brayden Platt Selects Oregon
NCAA Football: Colorado at Texas Christian
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; FSU climbs into top five

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftrecap_230905.jpg
Recapping the Fantasy Football Happy Hour draft
nbc_berry_rotoworldplayers_230905.jpg
How Burrow, Kupp injuries impact Week 1 teams
nbc_oly_chasinggoldep10_230905.jpg
Mayhugh explains how art inspires his confidence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lowry 'grateful' to be selected to Ryder Cup team

September 5, 2023 01:48 PM
Shane Lowry talks with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about his selection to the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_capgeminiperfectapproach_230904.jpg
0:43
Relive McGinley’s best moments at Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgemini_perfectapproach_230829.jpg
7:05
U.S. Ryder Cup team ‘has to stay in the moment’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_wagoneerupdate_230829.jpg
4:23
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_captainspicksreaction_230829.jpg
5:53
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewisintv_230828.jpg
13:22
Lewis names captain’s picks for Solheim Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
5:44
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
5:37
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
8:11
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
Now Playing