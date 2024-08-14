Watch Now
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an 'honor'
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
Up Next
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an 'honor'
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
McIlroy looking to 'get over the line' at FedExCup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to reflect on his Olympics experience, how he is approaching his run to try and win the Tour Championship and the responsibility he feels to grow the tour.
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Today crew to break down the upcoming FedExCup and speaks with Seamus Power, Jordan Speith, and Harris English, whose sights are set on the BMW Championship.
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Jim Gallagher joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, top-flight amateurs Tom Fisher and Luke Clanton and how much better amateur golfers are in 2024.
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven't sunk in yet
Lydia Ko shares the emotions of winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament -- which qualified her for the LPGA Hall of Fame -- and reflects on the support she's received the past few days.
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
Malixi: 'Surreal' to win two USGA championships
Rianne Malixi joins the Golf Today crew to discuss winning the 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur. She is just the second player ever to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the same year.
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
Hovland getting 'back on track' for 2024 FedExCup
The Golf Today crew analyzes Viktor Hovland's press conference ahead of the 2024 FedExCup, where he discussed how he feels as the reigning champion and the style of play he'll use.
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Snedeker 'humbled' to receive Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker reflects on receiving the 2024 Payne Stewart Award, explaining why he's "humbled" to earn the distinguished honor.