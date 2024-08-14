 Skip navigation
Scott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m91759.jpg
IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules
Bobby Massa.jpg
Bobby Massa teaches people to hit bombs; at age 36, he’s still mashing at U.S. Amateur
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usamrdof64_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_usamrdof64_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an 'honor'

August 14, 2024 05:32 PM
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
nbc_golf_gt_homaintv_240814.jpg
12:20
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
6:47
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
3:25
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewis_240813.jpg
4:28
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimgallagher_240813.jpg
8:14
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakopresser_240813.jpg
6:54
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_riannemalixi_240813.jpg
6:47
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
7:28
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
2:37
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
4:49
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
Now Playing