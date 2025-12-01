Watch Now
PGA Tour aims to 'optimize' schedule changes
As the PGA Tour looks to maximize its event schedule, Golf Today examines what potential changes could be on the table for 2027 and beyond, highlighting what obstacles could be in the way of significant alterations.
As the PGA Tour looks to maximize its event schedule, Golf Today examines what potential changes could be on the table for 2027 and beyond, highlighting what obstacles could be in the way of significant alterations.
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
The Golf Today roundtable debates Tiger Woods' potential to compete in 2026 at 50 years old and what he has to do to ensure he can be healthy consistently.
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Jennifer Kupcho impressive performance throughout the LPGA season to win the $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge.
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Players discuss how they're approaching the RSM Classic, with everything from PGA Tour status to Signature Event qualification on the line on St. Simons Island.
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
Adam Schenk joins Golf Today to discuss why he began putting with one hand and how the technique helped him win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the amount of golf top PGA Tour golfers are participating in this fall, and if the sport's elite are playing enough as it is.
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory's connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.