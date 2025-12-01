 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour aims to 'optimize' schedule changes

December 1, 2025 01:45 PM
As the PGA Tour looks to maximize its event schedule, Golf Today examines what potential changes could be on the table for 2027 and beyond, highlighting what obstacles could be in the way of significant alterations.
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
5:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
2:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
4:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
4:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
4:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
9:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
6:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
5:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
9:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
2:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika

nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
04:50
NBA Cup 2025 quarterfinal preview and predictions
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
09:57
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsandss_251201.jpg
07:23
Mahomes, Rice thrive, Lamar struggles in Week 13
nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
02:20
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_justinjefferson_251201.jpg
07:25
Should fantasy managers finally bench Jefferson?
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_ffhh_giantspatriots_251201.jpg
01:35
Take Douglas to hit receiving yards over on MNF
nbc_ffhh_ravenscardinals_251201.jpg
07:43
Irving dominates, Egbuka struggles vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
08:49
Fantasy managers should ‘feel good’ about McLaurin
nbc_nba_magic_251201.jpg
04:54
Magic’s defense leading to offensive production
nbc_nba_nbaevolution_251201.jpg
04:21
Discussing the evolution of the NBA across eras
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251201.jpg
04:45
Expect Harden to rack up assists vs. Heat
nbc_nba_lakers_251201.jpg
09:47
Can the Lakers contend at the top of the West?
nbc_ffhh_chubhubbard_251201.jpg
05:59
Can fantasy managers trust Hubbard once again?
nbc_ffhh_michaelpittman_251201.jpg
08:15
Is it time for fantasy managers to bench Pittman?
nbc_nba_disappointments_251201.jpg
09:00
Mobley among 10 early-season disappointments
nbc_roto_titanbrown_251201.jpg
02:09
Titans ‘live dog’ as Browns injuries pile up
nbc_roto_bearspacker_251201.jpg
02:19
Expect Bears to cover spread vs. Packers
nbc_roto_sunslaker_251201.jpg
01:58
Why Lakers can cover spread vs. Suns
nbc_csu_panthersvrams_251201.jpg
16:20
Young is ‘changing the narrative’ with his play
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251201.jpg
01:32
Are Rams still best bet to get No 1. seed in NFC?
WirfsSimmsHeadlines.jpg
16:17
Give me the headlines: ‘Wirfs the wait’
nbc_roto_bullsmagic_251201.jpg
01:35
Bulls are in a slump and Magic are surging
nbc_roto_seahawksfalcons_251201.jpg
02:10
Take Seattle to get ‘comfortable win’ vs. Atlanta
cowboyslionspreview.jpg
02:17
Cowboys are ‘difficult test’ for Lions in Week 14
nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
05:27
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer