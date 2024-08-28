Watch Now
Monahan: PGA Tour-LIV talks 'going to take time'
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan talks about why progress in negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are going more slowly than anticipated and the absence of a deadline.
Lewis: PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis give their takeaways from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's press conference, including the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss his ascending game (highlighted by his BMW Championship victory), his upcoming Presidents Cup vice captaincy and learning what it takes to be the Ryder Cup captain as he goes.
Monahan: PGA Tour-LIV talks ‘going to take time’
Snedeker: ‘Full circle’ to win Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker delivers a heartfelt speech after being named the PGA Tour's 2024 Payne Stewart Award winner, where he reflected on his admiration for Payne, the state of golf and much more.
Tour Championship will be a ‘battle of attrition’
The Golf Today crew share their thoughts on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ahead of the Tour Championship, explaining why the event will be a battle of attrition between the two stars.
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Todd Lewis interviews Bland Cooper about the renovations to East Lake Golf Club, discussing what players can expect this week at the Tour Championship.
Captain’s pick is ‘a dream come true’ for Thompson
Amy Rogers chats with Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, and Sarah Schmelzel about what it means to be a captain's pick for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.
Highlighting four of Dublin’s top golf courses
Take a look at some of the most iconic golf courses in Dublin, as those who know the courses best explain what makes Ireland's capital city such a great place for golf.
U.S. Solheim Cup team ready to ‘settle the score’
Golf Today welcomes the captain of the U.S Solheim Cup team, Stacy Lewis, to the show to discuss the process of selecting her team and revisits last year's event with the team in a "much better position" on home soil.