PGA Tour golfers have 'concerns' about proposal
Brentley Romine, Todd Lewis, and Rex Hoggard join the Golf Today roundtable discussion to break down how PGA Tour players feel about the latest proposed changes that could come into play in 2026.
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Tim O'Neal joins Golf Today to talk about the meaning of his Dominion Energy Charity Classic win and his journey to his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss some of the biggest storylines surrounding the LPGA Tour, including Ruoning Yin winning the Maybank Championship and Caitlin Clark's upcoming LPGA pro-am appearance.
Brentley Romine, Todd Lewis, and Rex Hoggard join the Golf Today roundtable discussion to break down how PGA Tour players feel about the latest proposed changes that could come into play in 2026.
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposal to reduce field size and change eligibility in 2026, which will go before the policy board in November.
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Relive some of the best shots from a weekend of golf, where some of the world's best golfers put on a show at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship and the LPGA Maybank Championship.
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
The Golf Today roundtable discusses where the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall needs to see some structural changes, including the overall format and sponsor exemptions.
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Eamon Lynch, Matt Adams and the Golf Today staff each put forth their picks for the golf shot of the year, with Bryson Dechambeau, Lydia Ko and Robert MacIntyre each earning nominations.
Is Kim’s locker damage a big deal?
Tom Kim apologized on Monday for damaging a locker after a playoff loss in the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship. Golf Today brings the news and discusses in a roundtable whether it's worth fussing about.
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
Days away from the 25th anniversary of Payne Stewart's death, former caddie Mike Hicks remembers Stewart's greatest moments on the course.