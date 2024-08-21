Watch Now
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
Scottie Scheffler discusses his decision to play in the BMW Championship, explaining why it would be important to get his first career playoff event win.
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews
Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda share their thoughts on the whipping winds expected to wreak havoc on the Old Course at St. Andrews during the 2024 AIG Women's Open.
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
Rory McIlroy looks ahead to this week's BMW Championship, saying he's "ready" to compete after admitting he "wasn't the best mentally" at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
Scottie Scheffler discusses his decision to play in the BMW Championship, explaining why it would be important to get his first career playoff event win.
Lewis aims to ‘recreate magic’ from 2013 AIG Open
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss key players to watch out for ahead of the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the narrative around money in professional golf, the difficulties of a potential PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf and more.
AIG Women’s Open meets challenging St. Andrews
Golf Today discusses the ways that St. Andrews will cause difficulties in the AIG Women's Open, the state of Nelly Korda's game and more.
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
Arron Oberholser breaks down Jordan Spieth's wrist injury using his own experience with the surgery and what the future looks like for Spieth.
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.