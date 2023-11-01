 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round One
Tiger in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
Breaking down the Cup Series Championship 4
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders

Top Clips

McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The Masters - Round One
Tiger in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
Breaking down the Cup Series Championship 4
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mcdaniels_231101.jpg
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
nbc_pftpm_anniversary_231101_1920x1080_2278604355836.jpg
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_231101.jpg
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win

November 1, 2023 02:14 PM
Sahith Theegala joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the Fortinet Championship and how he can keep momentum as the fall series rolls on.
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
4:08
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
8:59
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
Lindblad taking another run at championship at LSU
4:26
Lindblad taking another run at championship at LSU
Åberg taking quick success in stride
9:01
Åberg taking quick success in stride
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
7:05
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
5:23
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
Scariest golf shots of the year
3:23
Scariest golf shots of the year
Wingman wedges optimize 'offset' in short game
2:38
Wingman wedges optimize ‘offset’ in short game
Ogilvie's open letter to the PGA Tour membership
28:14
Ogilvie’s open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Lynch: Woods' El Cardonal is a 'generous' course
6:03
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
