Villegas 'thankful' for support amid PGA Tour win
Camilo Villegas joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of winning the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his first PGA Tour win in nine years and since the passing of his daughter in 2020 .
Villegas 'thankful' for support amid PGA Tour win
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
Amy Rogers and the Golf Today crew react to the LPGA and CME Group agreeing on a two-year extension through 2025, and what an increased purse means for the competitors.
Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour's policy board and gets the perspectives of players on the significance of Rory's decision.
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
Billy Horschel joins Golf Today to discuss how he's looking to gain control in his game and what the PGA Tour should look for in terms of its partnerships.
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, explaining the advantages of PING's three new PLD Milled putter models, inspired by Tour professionals.
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023
Viktor Hovland meets with the press ahead of the DP World Tour Championship to discuss his play in 2023, what he does when he's not golfing and what it meant to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
From no wins last year to four victories this season, Celine Boutier tells Golf Today what the biggest differences are in her game, beginning with confidence and taking advantage of more opportunities.
Looking ahead to the CME Group Tour Championship
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today to share her reports on the state of the LPGA and the upcoming CME Group Tour Championship. Hear from Andrea Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou on making it to the tournament.
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with PIF and other potential outside investors.
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to Rory McIlroy's press conference after he won the Race to Dubai, debating whether McIlroy should want out of golf's political scene or whether "this is what he signed up for."