 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 7
2024 AAB RTTD Series_Series Tune-In Promo (Landscape)_20230920.jpg
2024 All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour to Kick Off on November 1

Top Clips

Josh_Allen_Stefon_Diggs.jpg
Bills continue to be ‘too reliant’ on Allen, Diggs
nbc_simms_draftkings_231018.jpg
Dolphins, Eagles odds to be No. 1 seed in AFC, NFC
nbc_golf_gt_colehamiltonint_231018.jpg
Robson’s respect made him the voice of The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 7
2024 AAB RTTD Series_Series Tune-In Promo (Landscape)_20230920.jpg
2024 All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour to Kick Off on November 1

Top Clips

Josh_Allen_Stefon_Diggs.jpg
Bills continue to be ‘too reliant’ on Allen, Diggs
nbc_simms_draftkings_231018.jpg
Dolphins, Eagles odds to be No. 1 seed in AFC, NFC
nbc_golf_gt_colehamiltonint_231018.jpg
Robson’s respect made him the voice of The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What will Woods, McIlroy's TGL league look like?

October 18, 2023 12:49 PM
The Golf Today crew shares their thoughts on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf, and what the league must figure out before begins in January 2024.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
4:26
What will Woods, McIlroy’s TGL league look like?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_colehamiltonint_231018.jpg
9:43
Robson’s respect made him the voice of The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bestofzozosound_231018.jpg
4:06
U.S. golfers look to return to form post-Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_iancarterint_231018.jpg
12:54
Does Race to Dubai dilute DP World Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
3:38
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Åberg?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whiteint_231011.jpg
5:56
White’s journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tresselint_231011.jpg
6:34
Pressel: ‘It’s a win’ to have Lexi at Shriners
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_cinkint_231011.jpg
16:50
Cink: ‘No real answers’ to U.S. Ryder Cup loss
Now Playing
List_1920_Putt_Sanderson23
8:48
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
11:02
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Now Playing