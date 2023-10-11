Watch Now
White's journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Brett White joins Golf Today following a T-13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to talk about his journey from paralysis to the PGA Tour.
Up Next
White’s journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
White's journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Brett White joins Golf Today following a T-13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to talk about his journey from paralysis to the PGA Tour.
Pressel: ‘It’s a win’ to have Lexi at Shriners
Pressel: 'It's a win' to have Lexi at Shriners
Morgan Pressel joins Golf Today to talk Lexi Thompson at Shriners, what it means for golf and how a made cut would be a win on top of a win.
Cink: ‘No real answers’ to U.S. Ryder Cup loss
Cink: 'No real answers' to U.S. Ryder Cup loss
Stewart Cink joins Golf Today to discuss the U.S. performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup and much more.
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
List after win: 'It's all about putting'
Luke List joins Golf Today to discuss what went into his victory at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Past Shriners Children's Open champ Smylie Kaufman revisits his win at TPC Summerlin and discusses the new FedEx Fall format, sharing that Korn Ferry Tour grads are at a disadvantage compared to the old format.
Lexi: Accepting Shriners invite an ‘automatic yes’
Lexi: Accepting Shriners invite an 'automatic yes'
Lexi Thompson describes receiving the call to play this week's PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
Kristen Gillman talks through the final-round emotions at the Epson Tour Championship where she delivered under pressure to earn her LPGA Tour card.
Hoggard: ‘closed shop’ the big OWGR hurdle for LIV
Hoggard: 'closed shop' the big OWGR hurdle for LIV
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today in order to dive into the latest news of LIV Golf getting denied Official World Golf Ranking points. He talks about why they were denied and ways they are planning to work around the denial.
Diego discusses importance of Shriners
Diego discusses importance of Shriners
Juan Diego joins Golf Today discuss what his experience has been like with Shriners and why their work is so important.