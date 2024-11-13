 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Finalists, predictions, betting favorites headlined by Colorado star Travis Hunter
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Caitlin Clark delivers big crowd, shines spotlight on women’s golf at Annika pro-am
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Backfield Report: Audric Estime enters Week 11 as Denver’s top back

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241113.jpg
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am

November 13, 2024 12:20 PM
Caitlin Clark took to the course for The Annika pro-am tournament in Florida. Watch her highlights from the day!
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkfinalites_241113.jpg
7:24
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
nbc_golf_lpga_lpgaplayersclarkv2_241113.jpg
2:54
Clark ‘larger than life’ at The Annika pro-am
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
2:45
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkwalktalk_241113__001109.jpg
4:40
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
nbc_golf_lpgaclarkon5_241113.jpg
1:00
Clark gets up and down for par at The Annika
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkstart_241113.jpg
1:37
Clark hits driving range, tees off at The Annika
nbc_golf_clarkpresser_v2_241112.jpg
19:05
Annika pro-am a ‘special’ opportunity for Clark
nbc_golf_gt_clarkatleadershipsummit_241112.jpg
5:59
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
