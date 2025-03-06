 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gunnar Henderson
Orioles hopeful Gunnar Henderson ready for season but being cautious with rib strain
Christian Walker
New Astros 1B Christian Walker scratched from lineup with left oblique soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
Breakout hitters for 2025 fantasy baseball: Why Dylan Crews, Kyle Manzardo could be ready to thrive

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gunnar Henderson
Orioles hopeful Gunnar Henderson ready for season but being cautious with rib strain
Christian Walker
New Astros 1B Christian Walker scratched from lineup with left oblique soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
Breakout hitters for 2025 fantasy baseball: Why Dylan Crews, Kyle Manzardo could be ready to thrive

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1

March 6, 2025 09:34 AM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island.
Up Next
nbc_lpga_hsbcfinalround_250302.jpg
12:05
HLs: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaround3_250301.jpg
16:02
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_hsbcrd2_250228.jpg
5:57
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgahsbcwwcr1_250227.jpg
9:37
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgathaifinalrd_250223.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgard3_250222.jpg
9:58
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_thailandrd2_250221.jpg
6:44
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_akieiwaird1hl_250220.jpg
1:19
Iwai posts best Honda LPGA Thailand Round 1 ever
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_hondathailandrd1hl_250220.jpg
9:50
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_salestitleisteipteaser_250211.jpg
1:50
Titleist Presents: Excellence In Process
Now Playing