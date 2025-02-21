 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Andrew Heaney
Pirates and Andrew Heaney agree to a 1-year deal
Juan Soto
No. 22 for a new SUV as Juan Soto gives Mets’ Brett Baty a Tahoe for switching numbers

Top Clips

nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujumix_250220.jpg
Relive JuJu’s best moments from USC’s win over MSU
nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Andrew Heaney
Pirates and Andrew Heaney agree to a 1-year deal
Juan Soto
No. 22 for a new SUV as Juan Soto gives Mets’ Brett Baty a Tahoe for switching numbers

Top Clips

nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujumix_250220.jpg
Relive JuJu’s best moments from USC’s win over MSU
nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2

February 21, 2025 09:51 AM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_thailandrd2_250221.jpg
6:44
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_akieiwaird1hl_250220.jpg
1:19
Iwai posts best Honda LPGA Thailand Round 1 ever
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_hondathailandrd1hl_250220.jpg
9:50
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_salestitleisteipteaser_250211.jpg
1:50
Titleist Presents: Excellence In Process
Now Playing
commish.jpg
7:28
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgapaceofpay_250213.jpg
3:38
LPGA implements pace of play policy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethann_250210.jpg
5:30
LPGA players ready for new pace of play policy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_founderscupfinalrdhlv2_250209.jpg
6:29
Highlights: Founders Cup, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_founderscuprd3hl_250208.jpg
7:12
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_foundersrd2litesv2_250207.jpg
10:52
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 2
Now Playing